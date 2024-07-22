Gwent Police were called to the scene of a crash on the A48 near National Trust property Tredegar House early on Monday, July 22.

They confirmed that three vehicles were involved and that colleagues from the Welsh Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

No injuries were reported, and one of the cars was later towed away by a recovery agent.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A48 near Tredegar House Roundabout at around 7.20am on Monday 22 July.

"Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

"The collision involved three vehicles; a white van, a blue car and a grey car.

"No injuries were reported."