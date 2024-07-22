A bike has been seized after Gwent Police received several calls about a bike causing annoyance to residents.   

The complaints related to a bike being ridden around Pill playing fields which officers stopped before seizing the vehicle. 

In a Twitter post, a spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a large number of calls regarding this bike being ridden around #Pill playing fields, causing annoyance to local residents. #NewportWestNPT successfully stopped the rider and seized the 🏍️.” 

 