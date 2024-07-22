A bike has been seized after Gwent Police received several calls about a bike causing annoyance to residents.
The complaints related to a bike being ridden around Pill playing fields which officers stopped before seizing the vehicle.
🚨SEIZED🚨— Gwent Police | Newport Officers (@GPNewport) July 22, 2024
We received a large number of calls regarding this bike being ridden around #Pill playing fields, causing annoyance to local residents.#NewportWestNPT successfully stopped the rider and seized the 🏍️ #ProtectandReassure #CommunityPolicing #CO308 #CO317 #CO50 pic.twitter.com/bNzJfZ0fNJ
