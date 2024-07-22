But away from the often described 'cute' animals are those that tend to scare many like the humble snake.

Typically found in long grassed areas, snakes have for long had the reputation of being mean and deadly creatures.

However, the UK is home to many harmless snakes, albeit one venomous species that originates from the UK.

Find out what snakes are found in gardens in the UK and whether they are dangerous to people.

What snakes are found in UK gardens?





According to the RSPCA, there are only three native snake species in the UK and can typically be found in the wild or in gardens during warmer weather.

Adder

Adder snake. (Image: Getty)

The Adder (Vipera berus) is native to the UK but has been declining across the UK in recent times.

Known as the UK's only venomous snake, it can grow to around 70cm with a distinctive zigzag pattern down their back, red eyes and a vertical pupil.

If an adder were to bite you, it could be very painful but is very rarely fatal, however, you should still seek medical help.

Grass snake

A Grass snake (Natrix helvetica) is often found in England and Wales and mostly in gardens.

The Grass snake usually has olive green colour skin with large eyes and round pupils and can grow to be over a metre long.

The UK natives have distinctive collars behind their heads and are also the only native snake species to lay eggs.

The Grass snake likes to use compost heaps to lay their eggs which are typically sort and leathery eggs.

Left a Smooth snake and on the right a Grass snake. (Image: Getty)

Smooth snake

The Smooth snake (Coronella austriaca) is the least found snake in the UK but is localised to the south of England and found in heath habitats.

The smallest of the three UK snake species, the Smooth snake only grows to around 55cm in length.

The snake is typically a greyish brown in colour and has a dark stripe down the side of their face, a heart-shaped pattern on their head and a pattern of spots and bars along their back.

Has anyone in the UK ever been killed by an adder?

What to do if you find a snake in your garden?

The RSPCA shares that if you find a native British snake in your garden you should leave them undisturbed.

You should only contact the RSPCA if the snake is sick or injured.