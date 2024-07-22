Previously, UK passport holders were able to use European Union (EU) Passport Lanes which often tended to be quicker and easy.

However, since Brexit, rules for travelling and passport control have changed, meaning UK passport holders have lost some benefits previously held when in the EU.

This is what to know when it comes to travelling to and from the UK since leaving the EU and passport control.

Can UK passport holders use EU lanes?





Now that the UK is no longer part of the EU, UK passport holders can no longer use the EU or EEA passport lanes at airports.

Instead, you now have to use the 'non-EU' or 'third country' lane where your passport will be checked and stamped by the border officer upon entry and exit.

Some countries in the EU are currently rolling out the e-gate system typically used in UK airports, however, many continue to use manual passport checks for non-EU visitors.

Can you still use a burgundy passport in 2024?





Passports are now a deep blue in colour and the newest ones are the King Charles III passports following his coronation but can the old burgundy ones still be used?

If you’re going on holiday and are worried that your burgundy passport isn’t accepted anymore, there’s no need to worry.

Burgundy passports are still allowed to be used if they are still valid for travel so you’ll need to check the expiry date and the rules regarding how much time you should have left on your passport to travel to your chosen destination.

If your passport still has ‘European Union’ on the cover, you can still use it but only if it’s valid for travel, according to the Government website.

You’ll probably find that when it’s time to renew your passport next, you’ll be given a blue one but you don’t need to renew your passport unless yours has expired or it doesn’t have enough time left on it.