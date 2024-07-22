Giovanni Pernice's spokesperson has hit back at recent claims by Amanda Abbington that he was "cruel" and "abusive" to her on Strictly Come Dancing.
The Sherlock actor recently spoke with The Sun on Sunday, telling them she feared speaking out.
She told the newspaper: "I found Giovanni’s behaviour unnecessary, abusive, cruel and mean.
"I couldn’t sit back and let him do that to other people."
The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant added: "I had to think long and hard about making a complaint because I knew the backlash I would get. But I would not have been able to live with myself for future people going on that show."
“I know what happened in that room, it’s on video and I have no problem with anyone seeing that. It’s a duty of care that is needed."
However, a spokesperson for Giovanni Pernice denied the claims by Amanda Abbington.
They said: "The BBC has shared allegations from the inquiry with Giovanni, who has cooperated fully."
They added: "None of the allegations carried in the Sun on Sunday are included in any shape or form. Giovanni refutes these allegations and denies any accusations of abusive or threatening behaviour.
"He has provided substantive evidence to the investigation and he remains fully confident of clearing his name."
This comes after claims were made against other professional dancers like Graziano Di Prima, Anton Du Beke and one unnamed female star.
Newsquest has reached out to Giovanni Pernice for comment.
