The Gatehouse Pub, Monmouth, on Monnow Street, has been put up for sale by Powells of Monmouth for a guide price of £800,000 as freehold with vacant possession.

Lying adjacent to the River Monnow, the property offers an excellent public house with extensive bar and restaurant area with commercial kitchen, function room with designated terrace area and two en-suite double bedrooms with a two-bedroom apartment above.

The Gatehouse lies adjacent to the Monnow River (Image: Powells via Rightmove) Externally the property benefits from split level terraces and beer garden with river frontage and views.

The Gatehouse comprises a Georgian fronted traditional town public house and inn set over four storeys.

Previously known as The Barley Mow, the premises dates from 1812 and boasts the unique selling point of being the only public house in Monmouth with riverside frontage.

The location is very accessible and has many shops and local amenities nearby, while an abundance of tourism and recreational activities exist within Monmouth, all of which is only a stone's throw from the A40 and easy access to big cities such as Bristol and Cardiff.

The Gatehouse bar can accommodate more than 50 people (Image: Powells via Rightmove) The Gatehouse's principal bar and lounge area can accommodate more than 50 people, with flagstone floor, full-length mahogany bar and extensive sitting throughout. From the bar stairs lead down to the fully stocked commercial kitchen with stainless steel units and worktops, and easily accessible is the side room hosting audio equipment.

The Gatehouse's commercial kitchen uses stainless steel worktops (Image: Powells via Rightmove) Beyond the kitchen is the cellar with all the pump fittings and lines. The cellar also houses the freezer and fridge storage as well as an ice machine and locked bottle storage area. Next is the rear pantry with external door providing the barrel access and the office.

Upstairs a private function room, fitted with its own designated bar and ladies’ and gents’ lavatories, and it also benefits from double doors that open out onto the terrace beer garden and to an area that can be roped off to provide a private beer garden for functions.

The Gatehouse private function room (Image: Powells via Rightmove) Also accessed on this floor is the private side and inn accommodation which features two double bedrooms both with en-suite shower rooms with shower, wash basin, WC and bath, shower, WC and wash basin respectively.

The accommodation benefits from its own independent access with a door leading to the outside. Also accessed from this level is the CCTV room/airing cupboard and boiler room with storage and alarm system.

The Gatehouse terraced beer garden (Image: Powells via Rightmove) The outside terraced beer garden benefits from views over the bridge, and comprises three levels with the ground level featuring a covered storage area as well as barrel access to the rear door.

Stairs provide access to the balcony beer garden offering a unique view of the Monnow Bridge and the river below.

The Gatehouse is licenced to be open until 1:30am and also benefits from a takeaway licence. Internally, the property is in fantastic condition with modern furniture and décor and all the fixtures and fittings to be included in the sale including the new Brewster coffee machine.

The Premises has been shut since the COVID lockdowns, however, the accounts from 2019 and 2020 show a strong turnover of £309,120 and £314,281 respectively.

This could be functioning as a business immediately from someone new taking ownership. With the prime location at the bottom of the town, this iconic free house and inn has strong investor and enterprise appeal.

The accommodation has a large living and dining area (Image: Powells via Rightmove) The apartment, which is registered with HMRC as “The Barley Mow 125” is a spacious two-bedroom.

It benefits from an extensive sitting and dining room area, complete with a traditional feature fireplace. The kitchen includes an electric hob and wall and base units, while the family bathroom includes both a bath and shower cubicle.

The accommodation's kitchen (Image: Powells via Rightmove) The property is in need of gentle modernisation but has an abundance of charm and character.

The apartment can be independently accessed from the main pub area via an external door to the private side and offers well laid out accommodation suitable for anyone who wanted to be a live in landlord, but also offers the ability for staff accommodation or even to be let out to provide additional income.

All viewings are by appointment with the agents only, who can be contacted on 01600 732100.