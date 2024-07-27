Held in association with the University of South Wales, the awards recognise teams and individuals in the community whose efforts in the health and care industry have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

This year, there will be 15 awards up for grabs, and you have the chance to nominate the individuals, teams and businesses which you think would make worthy winners.ers of the South Wales Health and Care Awards 2023 at Chepstow Racecourse

Gavin Thompson, editor of the South Wales Argus, which is organising the awards, said: “I’m very grateful to our sponsors, including USW, for enabling us to stage the South Wales Health & Care Awards again this year.

"Together we will continue to shine a light and to honour all those incredible Health & Care workers both at individual and team level, those that are at the heart of our communities.

"We want to celebrate all those that have risen to the challenge of the past few months, overcoming adversity, showing tremendous strength, courage, compassion, and tenacity.

South Wales Health and Care Awards (Image: Chris Tinsley Photography) "We want to share your story and create a permanent record of all those incredible achievements. Showcasing both teams and individuals."

Those that enter may have also recently submitted entries to the NHS Wales Awards.

Awards Categories

This year, there are 15 awards categories, ranging from 'Unpaid Carer of the Year', to 'GP Practice of the Year'.

This year’s categories are:

Outstanding Achievement Award; sponsored by the University of South Wales;

The Care Hero Award;

Carer in the Home Award;

Excellence in Nursing Award;

Fundraiser of the Year Award;

Care Home of the Year Award;

Team of the Year Award;

Best Place to Work Award;

GP Practice of the Year Award;

GP of the Year; sponsored by The Tovey Brothers

Oral Health Care Professional of the Year Award;

Health and Wellbeing Award, sponsored by the Monmouthshire Freemasons;

Unpaid Carer Award;

Hospital Worker of the Year Award;

Emergency Services 'Blue Light' Hero of the Year Award

Use the searchable table below to find the categories and criteria for each of the awards.

How to nominate

Nominate those in the health and care sectors who have gone above and beyond in patient care, here.

Alternatively, visit the Health and Care Awards website for further details: https://newsquestevents.co.uk/swa-health-care-awards/

The closing date for nominations is Sunday, September 29.

There are limited sponsorship opportunities available for the awards. To find out more, contact lynsey.hughes@localiq.co.uk.