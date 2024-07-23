Colin Morris, 47, from Abertillery is accused of raping a girl under 13, attempting to rape a girl under 13, causing/inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity, distributing indecent photographs of children and possessing indecent photographs of children.

The allegations span June 14, 2015 and May 1 of this year.

Morris, formerly of Blaenau Gwent, now of Parc Prison, Bridgend is due to appear before the crown court on August 14.

The defendant was remanded in custody after appearing before Newport Magistrates’ Court.