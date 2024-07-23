A MAN who has appeared in court on child rape and indecent images charges has been remanded in custody.
Colin Morris, 47, from Abertillery is accused of raping a girl under 13, attempting to rape a girl under 13, causing/inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity, distributing indecent photographs of children and possessing indecent photographs of children.
The allegations span June 14, 2015 and May 1 of this year.
Morris, formerly of Blaenau Gwent, now of Parc Prison, Bridgend is due to appear before the crown court on August 14.
MORE NEWS: Gang who flooded streets of South Wales with drugs jailed for 50 years
The defendant was remanded in custody after appearing before Newport Magistrates’ Court.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article