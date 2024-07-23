Il Fiore is the newest addition to Chepstow’s restaurant scene after its major rebrand from the once- popular Una Vita.

Owner Irene Georghiou, 36, took over Una Vita in January this year and always knew her plan was to refurbish the restaurant in the future.

Una Vita closed permanently in June so that Irene could start on giving the restaurant its well needed facelift.

Irene reopened her refurbished restaurant doors on July 12 and has said the support has been amazing within this short time from returning customers and new ones alike.

She said: “It is going pretty well and the feedback from the local community has been amazing. We have been given some great reviews and this past weekend was really busy.

“On our menu we are serving pasta, pizza, risotto, meat dishes and fish with our most popular being the pasta.

(Image: Irene)

“My biggest connection to Italy is that my husband Johnny, who works in the front of house, is Italian and grew up there. It is a family run restaurant welcoming families and kids; dogs are even welcome in our conservatory area.

“In the first week of reopening we have seen old faces and new ones. The support has been really good so far.”

Many of those who have tried it out so far have taken to Facebook to recommend them to friends.

Customer Sarah Mount posted: “We went to the new Il Fiore Italian restaurant on Sunday evening and I can highly recommend. The decor is amazing with superb food and service.”

Il Fiore is open between 11am – 11pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. In the week, Monday to Thursday, they open for lunch between 11am-2.30pm and then for dinner between 5pm-11pm.

To make a reservation you can head to their new website to book online or call them on 01291624666. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Gluten free, vegetarian and vegan options are available and there is a currently a 25% discount on weekday dishes at dinner time.