The Cardiff-based crew were locked up at the city’s crown court.

The defendants, their ages and prison sentences are:

Craig Anthony, 34, 18 years and six months

Carla Trace, 43, seven years

Luke Mattan, 30, 15 years and eight months

Jordan Mattan, 32, seven years

Paul Jones, 35, four months

Kirsty Mattan, 34, 12 months, suspended for 18 months

South Wales Police’s Operation Soros focused on the gang led by Luke Mattan, 35, from Llanishen, Cardiff, who used encrypted EncroChat devices to co-ordinate his drug supply activities.

MORE NEWS: Drug dealer caught with half a million pounds worth of heroin made just £23,000

He pleaded guilty to his involvement in supplying 12kg of cocaine.

Luke’s bother, Jordan Mattan, 32, was found guilty of delivering around 600g of cocaine to an address in Porth, Rhondda Cynon Taf in March 2020.

Carla Trace, 43, from Fairwater, Cardiff was found guilty following trial of collecting 5kg of cocaine from a London-based supplier during the height of the Covid lockdown.

She hired a vehicle and disguised herself in a carers uniform.

The gang forged Covid travel certificates that had been issued to genuine NHS staff.

Kirsty Mattan, Luke’s sister, pleaded guilty to money laundering offences and her involvement in collecting and delivering drug money.

Operation Montgomery was a class A drug supply investigation into a Porth-based gang.

This conspiracy was uncovered when EncroChat messages sent by its principal member Craig Anthony, 34, were recovered.

He pleaded guilty to a leading role in the supply of class A drugs into the South Wales area, which involved the trafficking of a minimum of 65kg of cocaine with an estimated street value of between £6 and £7 million.

Paul Jones, 35, pleaded guilty to money laundering offences and his role in collecting drug debts on Anthony’s behalf while he was attempting to escape justice in Spain.

Detective Constable Jonathan Evans said: “The success of these investigations is just a small part of the work we do to make South Wales a hostile environment for drugs criminality.

“This has been an intensive operation, made successful by the collaboration of different police forces and agencies across the UK.

“We will continue to tackle the misery drugs cause to our communities.

“The success of these investigations demonstrates that we will relentlessly pursue those involved in large scale criminality to ensure effective justice is sought against such individuals and they are brought before the courts.

“If you suspect drug dealing is taking place or you are concerned that a young person or vulnerable adult may have been targeted by an organised crime group, please tell us.

“You don’t have to be certain, just concerned.

“Call us on 101 or if you prefer you can contact Crimestoppers to report anonymously – online or by calling 0800 555 111.

“If someone is in immediate danger or a crime is taking place you should always dial 999.”