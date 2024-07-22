South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a heart attack in Cefn Wood community.

They were sent to a property in Lyndon Way High Cross, Newport.

Crews from Malpas and Duffryn stations attended to assist the Welsh Ambulance Service with moving the female patient, who had passed away.

A stop message was given at 2.15pm on Sunday.

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "SWFRS received a call at approximately 12.43 on 20th July to reports of a cardiac arrest at Lyndon Way High Cross, Newport.

"Crews from Malpas and Duffryn Stations attended the incident to assist the Ambulance Service with extrication of the female patient.

"Sadly, the person was declared deceased on scene.

"The stop message was given at around 14.15."