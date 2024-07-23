A WOMAN could be facing a jail sentence after she was convicted of three sexual offences.
Phoebe Pearce, 25, has admitted possession of an indecent photograph of a child and two counts of being in breach of a sexual harm prevention order.
The defendant, of Harlequin Drive, Newport committed the offences between January 2 and April 19.
Pearce was due to be sentenced but her case was adjourned so that a psychological assessment could be done after an application was made by her barrister Emma Harris.
MORE NEWS: Gang who flooded streets of South Wales with drugs jailed for 50 years
Sentence was rescheduled to September 6 and she was remanded in custody by Judge Jeremy Jenkins after appearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article