Phoebe Pearce, 25, has admitted possession of an indecent photograph of a child and two counts of being in breach of a sexual harm prevention order.

The defendant, of Harlequin Drive, Newport committed the offences between January 2 and April 19.

Pearce was due to be sentenced but her case was adjourned so that a psychological assessment could be done after an application was made by her barrister Emma Harris.

Sentence was rescheduled to September 6 and she was remanded in custody by Judge Jeremy Jenkins after appearing at Cardiff Crown Court.