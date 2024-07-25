The Argus has rounded up three events which are family and budget friendly, perfect for keeping the kids busy in the first few weeks of the summer holidays. These also won't break the bank!

Newport Ship Summer Fair 2024

The annual Newport Medieval Ship Summer Fayre (or fair) will be held on Saturday, July 27,

Organisers of the fair have said there will be medieval demonstrations, family crafts, kids activities, music from all-male Welsh shanty band based in Cwmbran, Bois Y Bryn, food and more.

Newport Medieval Ship Summer Fair poster (Image: Newport Medieval Ship Project)

The Newport Medieval Ship Project organisers added: "We expect the event to be very busy.

"If you would like a quieter visit then we're open every Friday and Saturday from 10:30 - 4:00 until the 2nd November thanks to support from Friends of Newport Ship."

Entry is free, with no tickets necessary.

There will even be roadside parking, perfect for a fun and educational day out.

Address: Unit 20, Estuary Road, Queensway Meadows Industrial Estate, Newport, NP19 4SP

Time: 10am - 4pm

Blaenavon Food and Traders Market

If your family prefers to centre an entire day out around food, the Blaenavon Food and Traders Market in Torfaen might satisfy your needs.

Taking place at the Market Street carpark, Blaenavon-based businesses will be selling everything from handmade items, baked goods, food stalls with hot and cold food, and more.

Organisers are calling out to traders to get in contact ahead of the event if they want to sell their goods. (Image: Canva)

On the event Facebook page, organisers have said: "We have spots available, message me directly if you are a vendor still interested to be added to our spot list."

Market Street in Blaenavon, where the food and traders market will be located. (Image: Google Maps)

Entry is free, with free parking available.

Address: Market Street, Blaenavon, Pontypool, NP4 9ET

Time: 10am - 3pm

Wonder Open-Air Cinema Festival in Caerphilly

Wonder Cinema is holding an open-air cinema festival this week at The Meadows Wildlife Park.

Along with classic films such as Back to the Future and Mamma Mia, those that attend can see fire breathers, live bands and dancers.

Wonder Cinema in Caerphilly (Image: Wonder Cinema)

Turn a cinema trip on its head as your friends and family enjoy fresh air while watching their favourite flicks.

Tickets are still available for some shows, while others have sold out. Prices vary.

Address: Meadows Farm Village, Gypsy Lane, Caerphilly, CF15 7UN

Time: July 22 to July 27 at 7pm

Like these suggestions? Let us know in the comments, and The Argus will create an events list for you and your family each week.