David Webster attacked her after accusing her of sleeping with their landlord and he also threatened to smash his and her mother’s windows.

After being sent to prison for 30 months at Newport Crown Court, the defendant asked Judge Matthew Porter-Bryant: “Will you transfer me back to Scotland?”

His honour replied: “I can’t hear you, nor do I want to hear you. Take him down.”

Webster protested: “But I’m in this country illegally.”

The 37-year-old defendant, of Gilfach Street, Bargoed, Caerphilly was then taken down by dock officers to the cells to start his sentence.

Webster has a long history of violence and has amassed a shocking criminal record that’s made up of 55 previous convictions for 89 offences.

Dominie Patel, prosecuting, read out a victim impact statement in which his now ex-partner painted a sympathetic picture of the defendant.

She said: “There several times where I was at my happiest with him.

“He has a lot of issues and I believe he finds them hard to deal with on a daily basis.

“David in drink and David without drink are two different people.

“Drink is a massive problem for him and he needs help.”

Webster pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault by beating and two counts of threatening to damage or destroy property.

This put him in breach of a suspended jail sentence that was imposed last November for previous acts of violence on the same victim.

The defendant, represented by Thomas Stanway, had shown “some remorse”.

Judge Porter-Bryant told Webster: “There was the violation of trust in an intimate relationship and you have been assessed as posing a high risk of reoffending.”

He jailed him for 18 months for the current offences plus 12 months for being in breach of the 2023 suspended prison sentence.

That makes the total of 30 months of which the defendant must serve half before being released.

Webster was also made the subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact his victim.