The children - who were chosen from 10,000 applicants - got to enjoy an exclusive play session on Saturday, July 20 before the playground opened to the public.

Explorers Basecamp is now open to the public. It comes after the zoo launched an online competition to find children to test the new playground, Explorers Basecamp.

This new playground features a range of activities from a companion slide, to floor trampolines, a racing zip line and a rope jungle.

The 20 children were chosen from 10,000 entries (Image: Bristol Zoo)

Made with the help of conservation specialists CAP.CO, children of all needs and abilities also admired the wheelchair accessible roundabout and family swing.

Andy Day, best known for his TV shows for children, and an ambassador of the Bristol Zoo Project, was given the honour to open the playground.

He said: "It’s been incredible to see Explorers Basecamp take shape over the past few months, and I was thrilled to be asked to officially open it.

"I think what also makes it so special is that sustainability and inclusivity are at the heart of the design."

The adventure playground is divided into three levels.

The first stage focuses on fieldwork that Bristol Zoological Society conservationists do and follows the theme of investigation. The second focuses on animals with games and interactive displays, and the third stage explores the application of technology in conservation work. On level two, there is also sensory boards and braille inserts.

Data from the children's playtest feedback will be collected and reviewed by the zoo's team.

Children's presenter Andy Day opened the area (Image: Bristol Zoo)

Rosie Sims, public engagement manager at the Bristol Zoo Project, said: "We were blown away by the response to our play tester competition – it’s certainly safe to say it’s captured everyone’s imagination, attracting thousands of entries.

"As well as the obvious fun they can have on it, the playground also offers kids the chance to learn about protecting species and habitats, through fully immersive play."

Ms Sims also spoke about the design of the playground, saying: "We worked closely with adventure play specialists CAP.CO to design and construct Explorers Basecamp, which is based on a field station which you'd find at one of our conservation project sites around the world, for example, in Equatorial Guinea and Madagascar."

The Bristol Zoo Project aims to educate and inspire young minds.

They started the first phase of their work last month, creating a central African forest habitat, home to the existing zoo's troop of critically endangered western lowland gorillas.

This comes as part of the zoo's plan to redevelop its official entity into a new conservation zoo, the construction of a new centre for the existing critically endangered western lowland gorillas troop began last month.

The children were able to be the first on the new equipment (Image: Bristol Zoo)

The zoo will also introduce other species including cherry-crowned mangabeys, slender snouted crocodiles, African grey parrots and several species of West African freshwater fish – all of which are on the highly threatened list.

To find our more about the Bristol Zoo Project and Bristol Zoological Society conservation programmes, visit the Bristol Zoo website.

Explorers Basecamp is open to the public and entry is included with general admission.