Before these changes, there were no rules for dog walkers and dogs could be off leash anywhere, including in the outdoor seated restaurant area and around the lake.

The changes were introduced at the start of this month, in order to protect those without dogs, or who fear them, by making them easier to avoid.

One of the main changes is that dog walkers are now required to keep their dogs on a ‘short lead’ unless they are within the orange shaded area below.

This means dogs can no longer be off the lead in the forest areas or swim in the lake.

(Image: Google Earth)

A spokesperson for National Trust Cymru said: "Tredegar House recently updated its dog policy. After a build-up period in which we issued communications on-site and via social media providing visitors notice of the forthcoming change, the revised policy came into effect in July 2024.

“As with many National Trust places, we have seen an increase in visitors with dogs coming to Tredegar House in recent years, alongside also seeing an increase in visitors and cars more broadly on-site following the pandemic.

“It is of the utmost importance that we ensure that Tredegar House is a place where everyone is made to feel welcome and leaves this special place having had an enjoyable and safe visit.

“With this in mind, we decided to update our dog policy to request that dogs be kept on a short lead until reaching the specific off-lead area in the parkland where visitors can continue to enjoy the fantastic 20-acre open space that we have to offer.

“We are supporting this change with informative signage and leaflets available across the site and by offering short-leads for hire free-of-charge, as well as providing dog-waste bags for use and updating our dog waste bins.

“The change aims to balance the increased number of dogs on-site with providing a great visit for dog owners, and those who may want to avoid them.

“Our policy update does this in a way that allows everyone to jointly share the space and feedback from visitors has been very positive.”

Jill Jones, 74, always has her two dogs off the lead around Tredegar House and walks them there with her husband every day.

Mrs Jones said: “My dogs are really well behaved, they don’t leave my side, so they weren’t the problem in the first place.”

“I don’t know how they will ever enforce it. I will just keep by dogs on the lead until we get past the courtyard area. I can chuck them off then.”

The new rules also affect professional dog walkers. They are now allowed to walk a maximum of four dogs at any given time and only as long as they have a permit.