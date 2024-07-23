This summer, REEF UK and mental health organisation, Heads Above The Waves, are collaborating to raise awareness about the positive impact of water on mental wellbeing.

There is scientific evidence that being near bodies of water is beneficial to mental health and has led to the term 'blue health'.

The collaboration aims to urge individuals to 'take the plunge' and experience these benefits first-hand.

A limited edition t-shirt and tote bag have been on sale, with 50 per cent of the profits going directly to Heads Above The Waves, supporting their continuous work with young people throughout the UK.

There is also a chance to nominate someone to win a free surf lesson.

The winners will have the chance to attend a free surf lesson with REEF ambassadors, Mike Lay and Evie Johnstone, at The Wave in Bristol on August 7.

The purpose of the event is to provide a different kind of mental wellbeing boost and lower the barrier for those who want to try surfing for the first time.

The aim of the campaign is to highlight the benefits of being near water on mental health (Image: Unify Brand Partnerships)

Mr Lay said: "I'm super pleased to be involved in this campaign and can't wait for the competition winners to experience the power of surfing for the first time.

"Having grown up so close to the ocean, surfing most days and working on the beach, the benefits of being around the water are something that can easily be taken for granted.

"It's important to raise awareness of the positive effect it has on people's wellbeing, so that they can go and try it for themselves."

To further promote this initiative, a community of ocean ambassadors, including surf photographer Bella Rose Bunce, filmmaker Katy Fraser, ocean artist Jasmine Hortop and cold water swimming group the Dawnstalkers, are sharing their personal practices of using water to enhance mental wellness.

Heads Above The Waves founder, Si Martin, said: "We're stoked to be partnering with REEF on this campaign!

"We're all about helping people find ways to deal with the bad days, and so many people have found that blue spaces have had a hugely positive impact on their mental health.

"Our ethos from day one has been ‘if it’s worked for someone else, it might work for you too’, and so encouraging people to go and experience these benefits and reap the rewards first-hand is super important."

The campaign began on July 15 and the competition concludes on July 28.

The limited edition t-shirts and tote bags are on sale now from Heads Above The Waves, Reef UK and 100ver Surf Shop in Cornwall until stocks last.

Until August 31, 10 per cent of each sale from selected men's and women's styles and Water Scout sandals goes to Heads Above The Waves.

Be sure to follow @reef.uk and @headsabovethewaves for updates.