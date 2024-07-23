A VALLEYS man is facing a jail sentence after he was convicted of a cocaine supply offence.
Grant Morgan, aged 24, from Ebbw Vale pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of the class A drug in the town.
He also admitted possession of cannabis.
The offences took place between February 22 and June 21, Cardiff Crown Court was told.
Morgan, of Heathfield Close, Garnlydan is due to be sentenced later this week.
He was remanded in custody.
