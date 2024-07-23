The courts can also fine drivers as well as adding penalty points to their license but how long do these points last and what offences can you get points for?

The government website explains: “Each endorsement has a special code and is given ‘penalty points’ on a scale from 1 to 11. You get more points for more serious offences.”

Some offences can also lead to a motorist being disqualified from driving for a period of time.

Some offences will earn you penalty points that will last on your driving record for four years from the date of the offence, including if you fail to stop after an accident, fail to give particulars or report an accident within 24 hours or cause death by driving while disqualified.

Other offences such as causing death by careless driving with an alcohol level above the limit, causing death by careless driving when unfit through drugs or causing death by careless driving then failing to supply a specimen for alcohol analysis will stay on your driving record for 11 years from the date of the offence.

The government website adds: “Endorsements stay on your driving record for 4 or 11 years depending on the offence. This can start from either the date you’re convicted or the date of your offence.”

You can find more driving offences and how many penalty points they will add to your driving record and how long they last via the website.

How to check how long your penalty points will last

Drivers can check which penalty points they have and when they will be taken off their driving record via the government website.

Alternatively, drivers can contact the DVLA.

If you think your endorsement details are incorrect on your driving record, you will need to contact the court that convicted you.