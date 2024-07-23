Those in receipt of Universal Credit have been told that they must inform the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) if they are planning to travel abroad this summer.

Government advice to claimants outlines what changes people in receiving Universal Credit must tell the DWP about.

Failing to alert the DWP of key changes to your circumstances could lead to Universal Credit claimants losing their benefit entitlement and having payments either paused or stopped altogether.

Pension expert Adam Pope, from Spencer Churchill Claims Advice, said: "If you are a Universal Credit claimant, it’s important to understand the notification requirements when planning trips abroad. Inform the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) about your overseas travel so you comply with regulations and avoid potential disruptions to your benefit payments."

"Failure to follow notification requirements or exceeding the one-month limit for overseas travel can impact your Universal Credit payments.

“While your benefits may not be terminated altogether, you should be prepared for potential adjustments to your assessment period and payment schedule."

"Before making travel arrangements, consider the impact on your benefit entitlement and follow DWP regulations.

“Proper notification to the DWP about your intention to travel abroad and the reasons behind it is essential to avoid potential disruptions in your benefit payments.

“Additionally, understand that your benefits can continue for up to one month while abroad, but with the expectation of fulfilling claimant commitments, such as job search activities for a smooth transition during your overseas travel."

Included in the changes that must be reported is leaving the country, or planning to leave the country.

Even if you are leaving for an extended holiday rather than a permanent move, it is a change you must alert the DWP of.

Government advice says: “If you go abroad, you can continue to get Universal Credit for one month.

“You must:

be eligible for Universal Credit when you’re going abroad

remain eligible for it while you’re abroad

tell your work coach that you’re going

“You cannot get Universal Credit if you’re moving abroad permanently.

“You cannot apply for Universal Credit if you’re already abroad.”

In some instances, you will be able to receive Universal Credit while abroad for up to six months.

They include: