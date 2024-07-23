Often going undetected, Metabolic syndrome is a serious health issue that is a cluster of conditions.

These conditions include high blood pressure, high blood sugar, excess body fat around the waist, and abnormal cholesterol levels.

Together, these conditions elevate the risk of heart disease, stroke, and diabetes.

Dr Maksims Mukans, a bariatric surgeon at Weight Loss Riga, has urged people that early detection and lifestyle changes are crucial in managing this syndrome.

With this in mind, the Doctor has outlined five physical signs that you may have metabolic syndrome, and what you should do about it.

What are 5 symptoms of Metabolic syndrome?





Increased waist circumference

One of the most telling signs of metabolic syndrome is an increased waist circumference.

The Doctor noted that a "red flag" for men's waist measurement is 40 inches or more, and for women, it is 35 inches or more.

Dr Mukans explained: "Excess abdominal fat is a significant indicator because it is closely linked to insulin resistance, a key factor in metabolic syndrome.

"Monitoring your waist size can be a simple yet effective way to assess your risk."

High blood pressure

Persistent high blood pressure is another indicator of metabolic syndrome. Blood pressure readings consistently above 130/85 mm Hg could signal an issue.

"High blood pressure puts extra strain on your heart and blood vessels, leading to more serious cardiovascular problems if left unchecked," Dr Mukans said.

Regular monitoring and early intervention are vital in managing this condition.

Elevated blood sugar levels

Elevated fasting blood sugar levels, specifically 100 mg/dL or higher, are a warning sign. This indicates that your body is having trouble regulating glucose, which can lead to diabetes.

"Keeping an eye on your blood sugar levels, especially if you have a family history of diabetes, is crucial. Early detection can prevent the progression to type 2 diabetes," Dr Mukans advised.

Abnormal cholesterol levels

Metabolic syndrome is often marked by higher levels of triglycerides (150 mg/dL or more) and lower levels of HDL cholesterol (less than 40 mg/dL in men and less than 50 mg/dL in women).

According to Dr. Mukans, "Cholesterol levels are a direct indicator of how your body is processing fats. Abnormal levels can significantly increase your risk of deadly cardiovascular diseases."

Fatigue and low energy

While fatigue can have many causes, chronic low energy levels can be a sign of metabolic syndrome.

Dr Mukans said: "When your body is struggling to regulate blood sugar and blood pressure, it often results in persistent tiredness. If you feel fatigued despite getting adequate rest, it’s worth discussing this with your doctor."

What is the relationship between Metabolic syndrome and obesity?





Obesity is a major risk factor for developing metabolic syndrome, Dr Mukans said.

He continued: “Excess body fat, particularly around the abdomen, plays a crucial role in the development of insulin resistance, which is central to metabolic syndrome.

"Managing weight through diet and exercise is essential in both preventing and treating this condition.”

Potential health risks

Metabolic syndrome significantly increases your risk of serious health problems.

"Without intervention, metabolic syndrome can lead to type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke, Dr Mukans said.

The Doctor went on to say that these conditions can be life-threatening and drastically impact your quality of life.

How to prevent and treat Metabolic syndrome

Preventing and treating Metabolic syndrome involves lifestyle changes.

Diet: Dr Mukans recommends a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. "Reducing your intake of processed foods, sugars, and saturated fats can make a huge difference."

Exercise: "Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise most days of the week," Dr Mukans suggests. Physical activity helps regulate blood sugar and improve cardiovascular health.

Weight management: Losing even a small amount of weight can reduce your risk. “A weight loss of 5-10% can have significant health benefits," Dr Mukans said.

Regular monitoring: Keep track of your blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels. "Regular check-ups with your healthcare provider are crucial," Dr Mukans stressed.

Recommended reading

If you suspect you might have metabolic syndrome, getting tested is straightforward.

Getting tested Mukans said: "A combination of blood tests and physical exams can diagnose metabolic syndrome.

Your doctor will check your blood pressure, fasting blood sugar, triglycerides, HDL cholesterol, and waist circumference."