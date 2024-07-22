The supermarket has revealed motorists who drive Electric Vehicles (EVs) will now be able to “reap the benefit” of collecting Nectar points while charging their cars in one of their 400 Smart Charge spaces.

Smart Charge is Sainsbury’s “dedicated Electric Vehicle charging business” which gives drivers access to “ultra-rapid” EV charging points across stores.

Best of all, EVs can reportedly be charged in as little as 30 minutes, ideal for those picking up a few bits to keep the fridge stocked up or when doing the weekly food shop.

The 150kW charging bays are powered by the same 100% renewable energy that powers the Sainsbury's estate, reports the supermarket’s website.

The move makes Smart Charge the first electric charging service to offer customers loyalty benefits.

Normally, shoppers can earn one Nectar point per £1 on qualifying spend at Sainsbury's.

But drivers charging at a Sainsbury's Smart Charge will get 3x points for every £1, reports Daily Record.

The charging hubs are located across the UK but you can find your nearest one here.

Trish Devlin, customer director at Sainsbury’s Smart Charge, said: “We know that the rules around EV charging can be a minefield, but Smart Charge aims to make everyday life easier for drivers. We’re always listening to our customers and want to help solve common problems, creating a better experience for all.

“Smart Charge is designed to offer a unique and convenient service, providing wide and accessible parking bays, an easy-to-use contactless payment system and plenty of practicality for customers.

“In an EV industry first, customers can now also reap the benefit of collecting Nectar points whilst charging. Not to forget the added advantage of popping into a Sainsbury’s store to pick up some groceries while waiting for their vehicle to charge.”

Sainsbury’s Smart Charge launches EV Etiquette Guide

It comes as new research published by Sainsbury’s Smart Charge found over half of electric vehicle drivers (51%) admit to “ghost charging”, a new phenomenon sweeping across the EV community whereby drivers “pretend” to charge their car to nab a parking space when standard spaces are not available.

Additionally, over a third confessed to frequently using this tactic on multiple occasions.

More than two thirds (70%) of electric vehicle owners agree there is a lack of etiquette within the EV community, with nearly nine in ten drivers (88%) admitting to experiencing frustration at charging stations due to other drivers not following the rules.

When it comes to common bugbears amongst EV owners, plug hogging (34%), long waiting times (31%), poor parking skills (29%), and cable spaghetti - drivers taking the "wrong side" charging cable - (26%), were rated as the top peeves.

To help combat these frustrations, the UK’s leading etiquette coach William Hanson has partnered with Sainsbury’s Smart Charge to co-create an EV Etiquette Guide.

Including relatable anecdotes and advice, the guide aims to help settle driver disputes and encourage EV drivers to think twice about their charging station manners.

Etiquette coach William Hanson commented: “It’s been an absolute honour helping to educate the British public on appropriate social etiquette when it comes to navigating the EV world as no one likes an awkward encounter or a charge hog.

“By working with Sainsbury’s Smart Charge to create an EV Etiquette Guide, we’re hoping to reduce the frustrations felt by the electric vehicle community, so people can have a more enjoyable, stress-free experience.”

New charging hubs will be added to the Smart Charge network throughout the UK regularly.