A major travel agency has revealed the top 10 holiday destinations for British families this summer.
Booking.com has pulled together the locations that families have been searching for the most to see where people are likely to be heading in 2024.
British families are also broadening their cultural horizons and looking further afield this summer.
Searches for trips to the continent of Africa are up by 10% and Asia are up 13% year-on-year with a wide variety of locations.
Top 10 holiday spots for British families in the summer of 2024
The top 10 trending spots for British families for the summer of 2024 according to Booking.com are:
- Kissimmee, Florida
- Agadir, Morocco
- Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
- Al Madinah, Saudi Arabia
- Tanger, Morocco
- Puerto del Carmen, Spain
- Bangkok, Thailand
- Prague, Czech Republic
- Ubud, Indonesia
- Corralejo, Spain
Booking.com also surveyed some families who would be going on holiday this year, with 45% saying discovering new places is a key motivator to where they pick to visit.
Meanwhile, 59% rank spending quality time as the main reason for travelling this year while over half of families (53%) are looking for good value for money as they decide on their summer holiday destination.
Ryan Pearson, UK and Ireland Regional Manager at Booking.com, said: “Family travel is evolving as more and more families are seeking meaningful and new experiences, whether that’s exploring new cultures, spending quality time together or trying out new activities.
“It’s interesting to see the rise in travel further afield to countries and continents outside of Europe, as more families look to discover new places they have never been before, while seeking good value for money.
“At Booking.com, families can book everything they need for their summer holiday in one place – from accommodation and flights to car rental and local attractions – connecting the trip for travellers across the world.”
