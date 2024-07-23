A MAN is to face trial after he pleaded not guilty to breaching a restraining order preventing him from going to a police officer’s home address.
Neil Skiffington, 40, is alleged to have been in breach of the order in Newport two years ago, the city’s crown court was told.
The defendant is set to go on trial on January 23 next year.
The case is expected to last two days.
MORE NEWS: Drunken thug slapped and punched his pregnant girlfriend
Skiffington, of Moor Street, Chepstow was granted conditional bail.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article