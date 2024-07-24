Care firm Hanbury Care Ltd has asked the council to grant it a certificate confirming it can use a five-bedroom detached house in Conway Road as a children’s home.

It said the property was last used as a supported housing scheme and that while a children’s home doesn’t meet the exact criteria of that planning use it is seeking a certificate a home would be lawful and no change of use planning application is required.

Three children would live at the home, possibly for up to 18 months, and supported by two staff members working 48 hour shifts and all parking would be on the driveway.

It is intended the home would operate like a typical family house and the firm says it will help meet the “significant need for homes for children in Torfaen”.

The firm has said it has had similar applications in Torfaen, and Blaenau Gwent, approved and has provided details of case law supporting its application.