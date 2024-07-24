A COUPLE’S plan for an extension to the side of their Pontypool home has had the green light from planners.
The single storey extension will incorporate an existing extension at the back of the house in Gordon Road, Talywain.
Torfaen Borough Council approved the application as there is a presumption of development incidental to the enjoyment of a dwelling house within the defined urban boundary subject to planning policies on impact on the character and appearance of the property and neighbours as well as providing a biodiversity enhancement.
As the extension would be 3.5 metres to the top of a lean-to pitch it would be “subordinate” to the existing home and there are no overlooking issues.
A sparrow box will be provided which officers said is a “sufficient enhancement” for the limited development.
