The single storey extension will incorporate an existing extension at the back of the house in Gordon Road, Talywain.

Torfaen Borough Council approved the application as there is a presumption of development incidental to the enjoyment of a dwelling house within the defined urban boundary subject to planning policies on impact on the character and appearance of the property and neighbours as well as providing a biodiversity enhancement.

As the extension would be 3.5 metres to the top of a lean-to pitch it would be “subordinate” to the existing home and there are no overlooking issues.

A sparrow box will be provided which officers said is a “sufficient enhancement” for the limited development.