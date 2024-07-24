Nicu Dobre, 40, is alleged to have sexually assaulted the complainant on June 2.

The defendant, of Caerau Road, entered a not guilty plea during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

His trial was set for December 2 with a time estimate of between four and five days.

Dobre followed the proceedings with the help of a Romanian interpreter.

He was remanded in custody.