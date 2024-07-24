A NEWPORT man has appeared in court accused of raping a woman in the city.
Nicu Dobre, 40, is alleged to have sexually assaulted the complainant on June 2.
The defendant, of Caerau Road, entered a not guilty plea during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
His trial was set for December 2 with a time estimate of between four and five days.
MORE NEWS: Man grabbed boy by throat and punched him in restaurant ‘after racist abuse’
Dobre followed the proceedings with the help of a Romanian interpreter.
He was remanded in custody.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article