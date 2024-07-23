15-year-old Freya Mae Walker from Caerphilly was crowned world champion for a commercial dance solo she performed in Prague, Czech Republic in July.

Speaking on behalf of her daughter, mum Nicola, said "Starting dance at quite a late age she has still achieved so much in the last three years.

Freya Mae Walker at the Dance World Cup 2024 (Image: Nicola Walker)

"Freya has won many national dance titles and has recently qualified for All England finals along with the prestigious Dance World Cup representing team Wales."

Nicola Walker, 45, said: "Freya started dancing all genres of dance from the age of 12."

Freya Mae Walker at the Dance World Cup 2024 (Image: Nicola Walker)

Along with her commercial dance solo, choreographed by Jesse Thornton, the teenager won 3rd place in the Showdance Solo Section and ranked 4th place in the showdance duo.

Mum Nicola, added: "Freya also travels one a month to the Sam Stanley Associates scheme in London - where she was selected amongst hundreds of other dancers to receive Sam’s scholarship."

Freya's awards from the Dance World Cup in Prague in 2024 (Image: Nicola Walker)

Freya Mae Walker's routines can be found via her Instagram page.

The World Finals, held in Prague in 2024, began on June 27, with the final taking place on Saturday, July 6.