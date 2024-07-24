The Hiking Mums Wales group, created in May 2024 by Lucianna Biggs, stemmed from a need to find organised walks suitable for children.

Ms Biggs, 34, said: "I couldn't find anything like it in my local area. There are wonderful hiking groups in South Wales, but none that involved regular walks with children, so I thought I'd set one up."

Hiking Mums Wales group (Image: Lucianna Biggs)

An advocate for active lifestyles and not sedentary, Ms Biggs added that "it's important to have a group such as this so that mums and women in South Wales can find other like-minded women to socialise with whilst getting fit and active in nature."

When asked who the group is suitable for, the 34-year-old mum-of-three, said: "This group is also perfect for mums on maternity leave or mums who work part time as I organise weekday hikes, as well as weekend ones."

Hiking Mums Wales children on a bench (Image: Lucianna Biggs)

The group was created in May and the founder has said they are already branching out to new activities, including group camping trips, sunrise swims and wild swimming in lakes.

When asked whether there is a demand for this, Ms Biggs said: "I have had many women feedback that this is something they have been looking for, for a long time and I personally have already made friendships with women I likely would never have met, bonding over shared parenthood."

Hiking Mums Wales and children (Image: Lucianna Biggs)

The health benefits of hiking and fresh air are numerous, especially for children, as they are steered away from screen time and steered closer to healthy habits.

Lucianna Biggs also said: "There is nothing better for your physical and mental wellbeing than socialising with friends and getting out to appreciate nature and do some physical exercise.

"It has been an absolute joy creating this wonderful community of women."

Those looking to join Lucianna and other mums on their hiking trips can visit the Hiking Mums Wales Instagram page here.