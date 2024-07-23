Cerys, who has known links to Cwmbran was last seen in the Dials area of Cwmbran at around 3pm on July 22.

She’s described as being slim with long dark hair, is around five ft tall and was wearing a short, dark-coloured coat with ‘Trapstar’ written across the back, trousers with a white stripe down the sides and white trainers.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log 2400244269.

You can also contact Gwent Police via their website, or direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

Cerys is also urged to get in touch with the police to confirm she is safe and well.