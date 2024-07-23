South Wales Police have launched an appeal to find a missing 16-year-old teenager.
William, 16, was last seen on Wednesday, July 17, at 3.40pm on Connaught Road, Roath, Cardiff.
He was dressed all in black and was wearing a grey baseball cap.
If you have any information about his whereabouts contact South Wales Police with the reference number 2400239062.
You can contact them via live chat, online, or by ringing 101.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here