South Wales Police have launched an appeal to find a missing 16-year-old teenager. 

William, 16, was last seen on Wednesday, July 17, at 3.40pm on Connaught Road, Roath, Cardiff. 

He was dressed all in black and was wearing a grey baseball cap. 

If you have any information about his whereabouts contact South Wales Police with the reference number 2400239062. 

You can contact them via live chat, online, or by ringing 101. 