Put your distilling skills to the test at this Newport-based business.

Inspired by the landscapes, people and industry surrounding the distillery in Newport you can go on a flavour journey with their Dragon’s Breath curious spirits and Steeltown contemporary drinks. Along with distilling delightful drinks, Spirit of Wales Distillery offers you the opportunity to tour the distillery, taste award-winning drinks, master the art of cocktail making and lessons in making gin and rum.

Enjoy a guided tour exploring the history of Spirit of Wales Distillery, plus discover (and sample) hand-crafted Welsh spirits. Once done, the bar is open after each experience where you can also pick up a bottle to take home. For a more hands on experience, you can make-your-own gin or rum; this includes a welcome drink, brief tour, picking botanicals, and sampling your creation before bottling. Created a firm favourite? The recipe will be kept on file so you can recreate. Both experiences are available Wednesday to Saturday.

On the first Friday of each month join the distillery for a tasting night – an immersive experience to create perfectly paired drinks (plus try additional samples) which includes music bingo with some great prizes. On the last Friday of each month take part in a cocktail masterclass – concoct your own creation and win prizes at music bingo. Both experiences are around two hours from 7pm.

Spirit of Wales Distillery, 16a Greenwich Road, Maesglas Industrial Estate, Newport, NP20 2NN

www.spiritofwales.com

@SpiritOfWalesDistillery on Facebook

NEWPORT GAME BAR

Drink. Play. Repeat. Join us at Newport Game Bar

Newport Game Bar stocks Spirit of Wales drinks is the perfect spot to play a game, chill with a delicious drink, and have fun with friends. Enjoy a unique blend of gaming and drinking – with a fantastic range of cocktails, mocktails, shots and more. Will you sip on a Tetris Tequila Sunrise or partake in some Pac-Man's Power Up Punch? You can also ditch the pub peanuts in favour of some popcorn.

The fun never ends here with games including basketball, prize boxing, Star Wars pinball, pub quizzes and more. Plans in the pipeline include interactive darts, pool table, foosball, and other great games. You can book a table and bring your own games if preferred or book a table to watch and support your favourite gaming team. Conveniently located at the front of Newport Market in the city centre, Newport Game Bar is the ultimate destination for those wanting a unique drinking experience – and a superb starting point for those heading for a night out with friends.

Newport Game Bar is open from 12pm to 11pm most days – but on Fridays and Saturdays it closes at 1am. On Mondays the venue closes at 8pm while on Sunday gamers can enjoy the venue up until 10pm.

Newport Game Bar, 22-24 High Street, Newport, NP20 1FX

www.newportgamebar.com

@NewportGameBar on Facebook

THE LAMB

One of Newport’s oldest pubs has re-opened – with the same charisma and a new marvellous menu

The Lamb (at 6 Bridge Street) is a 160-year-old charismatic pub based in Newport city centre – just a stone’s throw from the railway station. The Lamb is more than just a pub - it's a timeless haven for craft spirits, artisanal beers, delicious food, and unforgettable moments.

Immerse yourself in the warm and inviting atmosphere of our establishment. Delight in the carefully curated selection of beers, ales, and craft spirits. The Lamb stocks an array of alcohol and non-alcoholic drinks, including from Spirit of Wales Distillery – enjoy a few drinks while supporting local.

Try out our tasty brunches, coffees, lunches, and early teas (available from 10am to 6pm Wednesday to Sunday). From hearty brunches and exquisite coffees to mouthwatering starters and a wide selection of mains, the menu has something for everyone. Patrons can indulge in carefully crafted dishes and experience the new culinary delights of The Lamb Pub.

Visitors at The Lamb can also experience the best in live entertainment from spirited music performances by acts like Kaysha Louvain and Post-Modern Shoebox, to engaging entertainment nights. The Lamb Pub is a beacon of warmth and hospitality, providing exceptional service and quality fare in a welcoming atmosphere. Expect karaoke nights, live musicians, music bingo nights, and live sports games at The Lamb.

The Lamb, 6 Bridge St, Newport, NP20 4AL

www.thelambpub.com

@LambPub on Facebook