A car lost control and drove head on into the wall of a house in the residential area of Home Farm in Caerleon.

At midday on Thursday, officers were called to attend a one-person collision on Home Farm Crescent, where a car had gone up onto the pavement and straight into a garden wall.

The Police have confirmed that no one was injured, and no arrests have been made.

A spokesperson said: “Officers attended a report of one-car road traffic collision in Home Farm Crescent, Caerleon at 12.30pm on Thursday 18 July, after a car had collided with a garden wall. No one was injured and no arrests were made.”