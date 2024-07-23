A WOMAN is facing 35 fraud charges that include caravan holiday scam allegations.
Rebecca Newcombe, 28, from Ebbw Vale appeared before Cardiff Crown Court.
She faces prosecution claims of defrauding complainants of caravaning holidays, furniture and clothes in Newport between 2017 and 2019.
No pleas were entered and the defendant was ordered to return to court on September 19.
The defendant, of Canterbury Road, Beaufort was granted unconditional bail.
She was represented by Julia Cox and the prosecution by Charles Archer.
