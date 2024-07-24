Temporary traffic lights on Malpas Road will be causing delays until all gas pipes in the Brynglas Road area of Newport have been upgraded.

These delays are lasting up to and over ten minutes for drivers travelling from Bettws and Malpas into Newport town centre and from the town centre to Bettws and Malpas, on the A4051.

During rush hour, the lights have been affecting the flow of traffic on two major Newport roundabouts, such as Malpas interchange, which connects drivers to the M4 when travelling to Bristol and Cardiff.

Traffic from Malpas Road is also getting backed up onto the Shaftesbury roundabout, near Newport’s new Farmfoods store, causing even further congestion.

A spokesperson said: “Wales & West will complete this work between 22 July – 30 August and it has been agreed with Newport City Council that the temporary traffic lights will be in place throughout.

“The work is essential to ensure the gas is kept flowing safely to heat and power local homes and businesses, keeping people safe and warm for generations to come.”

Wales & West Utilities Andrew Coleman is managing the work. He said: “We know that working in areas like this is not ideal, but it really is essential to make sure we keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future.

“While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Newport. Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.

“This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.”

If you have any questions about the gas work, you can contact Wales & West Utilities on 0800 912 2999.

Alternatively, you can contact them on X, @WWUtilities or find them on Facebook.