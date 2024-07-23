Caramac production was stopped by Nestlé in November 2023, who said a "steady decline in its sales" was the reason behind it.

At the time they added: "We know fans will be disappointed to see it go, but this change will enable us to focus on our best-performing brands, as well as develop exciting new innovations to delight consumers’ tastebuds.”

This saw an outbreak of disappointment from fans of the caramel-based confectionary, so Nestlé has announced that it will be returning to shops for a limited time.

We're bringing back an ✨ icon ✨ for a limited time only... #Caramac available NOW in stores nationwide while stocks last! pic.twitter.com/Llbl6CiMCA — Nestlé UK & Ireland (@NestleUKI) July 23, 2024

Lisa Butterworth, Chocolate Classics Brand Manager for Nestlé UK & Ireland, said: “The calls for the return of Caramac were heard loud and clear, and for this unique bar we wanted to create a special opportunity for fans to enjoy it once more.”

“We hope that this limited release gives people the opportunity to savour and stock up on Caramac as a gesture of our appreciation for the longstanding support of our confectionery fans throughout the years.”

When will Caramac be back in shops?





The classic Caramac bar will be back in shops from Tuesday, July 23 and will be available whilst stocks last.

Alongside the bar, there will also be Caramac button sharing bags and a multipack of bars on sale.

Some people were happy to see its return, with one person on X (formerly known as Twitter) posting: "Excellent news, love a Caramac".

Another reacted to the news being shared by Sky News on X, writing: "This is the best news report I've seen...ever!!!!" whilst another said: "i want a bulk order".

Back in January this year Caramac bars briefly appeared in B&M, who were selling a multipack of three bars for £1.25, which caused a bit of excitement among shoppers.

Since Caramac's discontinuation, Nestlé Confectionery has launched a range of new products to try and entice people.

This has included the ice cream-inspired Neapolitan flavour Aero Melts, Munchies Cookie Dough and Milkybar Raspberry Ripple pieces, Rowntree’s Randoms Fizzy Cactuz, KitKat Chunky White with Lotus Biscoff and Aero Choco-Hazelnut flavour.