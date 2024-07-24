The Little Mill-based Scout group has opened its doors to children between the ages of six and 14 who are keen on adventurous outdoor activities.

The Y Felin Fach Scout Group, an organisation located near Pontypool, has spots available for youngsters from the new term starting in September.

The children will be able to join Beavers (ages six to eight), Cubs (ages eight to 10 and a half) and Scouts (ages 10 and a half to 14) and the group is encouraging interested kids to sign up.

The Scout group, which meets at the Little Mill Village Hall on Berthon Road each Tuesday, offers young people a varied catalogue of activities from camping, hiking and geocaching, to building campfires and cooking on an open flame.

The group has also been on excursions for dry slope skiing and even participated in an online jamboree with Scouts from around the world.

They are also in need of more adult volunteers to help cater for the increasing number of young members and it’s not an issue whether the volunteer has a Scouting background or not.

The plans of the group for the coming year were recently presented to Josh Biundo, from the ScoutsCymru Scouting support office, who paid them a visit.

Mr Biundo joined the youngsters to observe a practical demonstration on how to light a fire and shared an open-flame cooked meal with the group.

He said: "Thank you to the Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and leaders of 1st Y Felin Fach Scout Group for the warm welcome.

"It was great to experience the fun energy in the group, and I definitely enjoyed learning to build campfires with you."

Following this, he advised any youth between the ages of six and 14 looking to have some fun, learn new skills and make friends to join them at the Little Mill Village Hall, Berthon Road in Little Mill.

The Scout Group's chairperson, Christine Davy, invited youngsters and adults to be part of their exciting programme this year.

"We would welcome young people and adults to join us and share our exciting programme," she expressed.

In addition to this, she hinted on some upcoming outdoor activities lined up for the group.

"September is a great time to join the group, as we have lots of fun activities planned," she said.

"Our Scouts will be joining other local Scouts for a hiking trip and we are also hoping to fit in a camp before the nights close in."

Martyn Walters, the Group Scout Leader, also added: "We would love to welcome new members to grow our sections, especially the Beavers – please come along and try us out."

ScoutsCymru, under which the Scout Group falls, currently comprises more than 14,000 youth members all over Wales, ranging from ages four to 25.

Mr Biundo added: "Across Wales, we have more than 4,000 young people waiting to join Scouts and are always looking for adult volunteers to join the adventure so that we can get young people off our waiting lists and into our groups.

"Every adult volunteer enables more young people to gain skills that will equip them for life, from map reading, cooking, first aid and outdoor survival skills, to leadership skills, teamwork and resilience, and more."

He was keen to put across how big an impact the adult volunteers are making on the lives of the young members of the groups from Wales.