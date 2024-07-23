Niall Wilding, 23, made the confession during a raid at his home in the Rhymney area of Caerphilly.

After being shut down in Gwent in July 2023, the defendant upped sticks and moved his operation to Hereford after being released under investigation.

He was caught supplying heroin, crack cocaine, cocaine and class C drug diazepam there a few months later last October, prosecutor Byron Broadstock said.

Wilding was also carrying an imitation firearm in Hereford when he was arrested.

Police found 46 wraps of heroin that were destined for the city’s streets after he had taken customer orders while running a drugs line.

Wilding pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and being concerned in the supply of cocaine in Caerphilly.

He admitted possession with intent to supply heroin, possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession with intent to diazepam and possession of a prohibited weapon in Hereford.

The offences took place between December 2, 2022 and October 19, 2023.

Wilding had been taking drugs since the age of 12, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Nicholas Gedge, mitigating, said: “Custody has been a shock for him but he has been using his time wisely.

“The defendant has been attending courses and clearing himself of drugs.

“He does look healthier now than when I first met him.”

Mr Gedge added: “He has been frank with probation and did not try to minimise what he did.

“The defendant is aware of the dangers drugs pose to society.

“He said things had spiralled out of control for him and that he could find no way out.”

Judge Jeremy Jenkins told Wilding: “When you were arrested in Rhymney, you told the police, ‘It’s only cocaine. I like a sniff.’

“You also said candidly that drug dealing was an easy way to make money.”

He added: “You were operating a drug line in Hereford and you sent a man called Davies there to make deliveries.”

Wilding was jailed for six years and is set to face a proceeds of crime hearing.