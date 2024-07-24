The collaboration, which started earlier this year, saw several National Grid employees assisting with tasks such as vehicle cleaning, equipment checks, and restocking at St John Ambulance Cymru’s Ambulance Operations HQ, ensuring the resources are primed to aid the communities.

This follows National Grid's sponsorship of 20 first aid demonstration sessions in south Wales schools between January and April 2024.

These sessions introduced youngsters to basic first aid knowledge and the importance of electrical safety.

James Cordell, St John Ambulance Cymru's relationship and partnership manager, said: "We were delighted to have members of National Grid’s workforce volunteer with us recently, it was great to see them so eager to help.

"National Grid have been a huge support to our charity this year, supporting our free first aid demonstrations in schools and now helping out with our ambulance operations department which supports the NHS and members of the community who need our care."

In response, Emily Green, volunteering and sponsorship coordinator at National Grid, said: "We are proud to support this lifesaving charity which helps so many of the local communities and customers that we serve across South Wales."

"We are committed to supporting local charities and community groups and look forward to continuing our support of St John Ambulance Cymru."

These initiatives are aimed at helping generations from potential electrical threats and teaching skills which could prove vital in emergencies.

For further insights into St John Ambulance Cymru’s activities, visit the St John Ambulance Cymru website, or find information about National Grid Electricity Distribution at the National Grid website..