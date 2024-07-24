This is a collaboration between Startup Stiwdio based at the University of South Wales (USW) Newport Campus and Newport City Council.

The free support and coaching initiatives, offered by Startup Stiwdio, will be available to individuals interested in becoming freelancers.

Applications are welcome from Newport residents as well as those looking to launch their business in Newport.

The initiative is run with the support of Welsh ICE (Innovation Centre for Enterprise), to be in charge of delivering business startup programmes under the financial assistance of Newport City Council through the UK Government.

Two separate programmes are in place, the first kicking off in mid-September, running until November and the second beginning in January 2025 through to March 2025.

The second programme targets individuals from a global majority background, D/deaf, disabled or neurodivergent backgrounds, as well as those from disadvantaged educational, environmental or economic backgrounds.

The aim is to accommodate new business ideas ranging from beauty, fintech, to food and beverage.

Richie Turner, Startup Stiwdio manager said: "I am really pleased that we have secured continued funding to enable us to extend the Creative Business Network in Newport, after its successful pilot in 2023; which was funded by Creative Cardiff.

"Newport already has a thriving independent creative scene, and we hope that through equipping people and communities in the city to start new creative businesses and careers, USW can continue to add to this high growth sector."

Application for interest can be made online or interested parties can reach out for informal discussion via email to stiwdio@southwales.ac.uk.