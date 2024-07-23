The M4 Prince of Wales Bridge, connecting England and Wales, will be closed overnight on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, July 23, 24, and 25.

Between 8pm and 6am across three nights, the M4 carriageway heading east will be fully closed on each of the nights, while resurfacing works and repairs are carried out on the central reservation.

M4 Prince of Wales bridge will be closed overnight three times this week. (Image: Google Maps)

Please note that the westbound carriageway will still be reduced to two lanes, which may cause travel disruption due to a reduced speed limit as works continue.

National Highways said via X (formerly Twitter): "There are overnight closures on the #M4 #PrinceofWalesBridge this week as we get ready to start repairs

"Reminder: a lane is closed each way & there’s a reduced speed limit on the bridge

"Plan ahead, expect delays & consider using M48."