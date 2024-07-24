New data from the Baby Bank Alliance reveals that with 'nearly one in three' children in Wales now living in poverty, baby banks across the country have been providing essential help.

The sector has provided these families with more than 18,700 items including warm clothes, baby toiletries, books and equipment.

The findings have brought to light the situation involving these families and the Baby Bank Alliance has added its voice to the growing calls for the UK Government to end the two-child limit claiming it to be one of the main drivers of the increasing child poverty in Britain.

The data shows, that from 2021 to 2023, baby banks across the UK have witnessed a surge of 54.4 per cent in the demand for services.

These crucial statistics are not only limited to Wales but draw inferences from the condition of the entire UK.

The report from 148 baby banks reflects the unfortunate scenario of 199,180 babies and children in need of support across the UK and the Channel Islands in 2023 alone.

With more than 300 baby banks in the UK, the alliance estimates they have helped at least tens of thousands more.

The crisis has impacted children's health and development and the alliance says the two-child limit has further worsened it for such families.

In response to the growing poverty, baby banks have been supporting their communities with essentials such as children’s toys, beds, buggies and baby clothes.

Run mostly by volunteers, these banks also provide a platform for other families to donate pre-loved items.

These banks often serve in community halls, garages, and even living rooms, providing families with not only essentials but also a place to alleviate the strains related to parenting and to connect with others.

Tracey Morgan, child and family organiser at Splice Children and Family Project Ltd in Bridgend, spoke of her experience overseeing the baby bank established at the start of 2018.

The charity currently gives support to 600 families.

She said: "Each family holds a special place in our hearts and there is always a family story that stays with you such as when we were delivering Christmas hampers out to families and the little one wrote a letter afterwards to us.

"It was saying how ‘mummy cried when the elves turned up at the door with food for Christmas' - because they didn't have anything."

Vicky, a full-time supermarket worker, and her family also received support from the baby bank.

She said: "With the cost of living at the moment it didn’t matter what we saved, it was never enough.

"But the baby bank has been a great help providing us with formula, nappies, wet wipes, food pouches when my son started weaning, snacks, everything you’d need for a baby."

She encouraged other struggling parents to seek help, saying: "Don’t be afraid to ask for help.

"We first started coming here when my son was two months old so his personality has changed and he’s always smiling when he comes in and sees the staff.

"Everyone is so friendly and welcoming."

The Baby Bank Alliance, the first of its kind, strives to advocate and support the UK’s baby banks.

It was founded by Save the Children UK, Purposeful Ventures, Little Village and the Baby Bank Network Bristol.

Sophie Livingstone, chairperson of the alliance, said: "Unfortunately, today’s figures aren’t a surprise – we want the surprise to be a significant commitment to tackling child poverty from our new government, starting by putting an end to the two-child limit."

"Without baby banks across the UK providing the incredible safety net, thousands of children would be missing out."