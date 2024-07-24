CARA KNIGHT, 24, of Trem Twynbarlwm, Two Locks, Cwmbran was jailed for 14 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after pleading guilty to stealing food, meat and washing tablets from Asda, Morrisons, The Range and One Beyond in the town between March 5 and May 12.

KATIE EVANS, 38 of no fixed abode, Newport was jailed for 12 weeks after she admitted having an offensive weapon in public and three counts of the theft of prosecco, meat, cheese and biscuits from a BP petrol station, Tesco Express and McColl's between May 26 and July 2.

IVAN JOSEPH MURRAY, 53, of Summerfield Road, Abergavenny must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on December 30, 2023.

His driving record endorsed with three points.

MICHAEL NEMMING, 51, of Lancaster Street, Six Bells, Abertillery must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHRISTOPHER RICHARD NEWELL, 42, of Lakeside Way, Nantyglo must pay £650 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on December 27, 2023.

His driving record endorsed with three points.

SHANE PRICE, 36, of North Avenue, Tredegar must pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on North Avenue on December 28, 2023.

His driving record endorsed with six points.

MORGAN JOHN LLOYD SULLIVAN, 44, of Maes y Felin, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 80mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Brynmawr on December 30, 2023.

His driving record endorsed with six points.

JONATHAN THOMAS, 43, of Bedwellty Road, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood must pay £855 in fines, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to two counts of assault by beating on June 8.

LESLEY SIMMONS, 44, of Bryn Gaer Terrace, Brinithel, Abertillery must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARCIN WRONA, 38, of Ysguborwen, Tredegar must pay £434 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Blaenau Gwent on December 20, 2023.

His driving record endorsed with three points.