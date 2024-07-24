Abbie Williams, who is a supervisor at the Welsh Ambulance Service, detailed several threats including one particularly gruesome one where a man told her how he would dismember her.

She said: "The first abusive call I remember was in Covid-19 when the caller said he’d cut me up into pieces, even going into detail about which body part he’d start with and what tools he’d use to do it.

"He described in graphic detail how he’d murder me – that one will always stay with me."

In addition to this horrifying call, Ms Williams has been told on other occasions that the caller hopes she crashes her car or that she never gets to see her family again.

Between April 2019 and December 2023, there were a staggering 1,964 reported incidents of verbal abuse against Welsh emergency workers.

Ms Williams said: "Sometimes the calls are in quick succession so you’re going from one abusive call to another, or worse, a traumatic call when someone has died."

Sadly, the abuse takes a significant toll on well-being.

She added: "I don’t think people realise how much it impacts our mental health.

"Their words could be going around in your head for weeks.

"We’re doing this job because we want to help people, and we're all trying our best. Please be kind."

More than a third (37 per cent) of the victims were police workers, while more than half (52 per cent) were medical workers.

Jason Killens, chief executive of the Welsh Ambulance Service, voiced concern about this stating: "Stories of physical abuse towards frontline ambulance crews are all too familiar, but control room staff also receive horrid verbal abuse on a daily basis.

"Call takers are the first person you interact with when you call 999 for an ambulance. They play an important role in gathering vital information to arrange the best help quickly, but shouting, swearing and threats will only delay that help."

The authorities are taking steps to address this issue.

In 2021, the With Us, Not Against Us campaign was launched by the emergency services in Wales to help reduce assaults.

Pam Kelly, chief constable of Gwent Police, said: "Nobody should expect to be assaulted – either physically or verbally – when they go to work.

"We will support any officer or emergency service worker who has experienced this disgraceful abuse while also taking firm actions against those responsible."

In response to the increase in abuse, the Anti-Violence Collaborative Wales reaffirmed its efforts in May to reduce and respond to instances of violence and aggression against emergency workers.

Anyone convicted of assaulting an emergency worker at a magistrates court can be jailed for up to 12 months under the Assault on Emergency Workers (Offences) Act.

The maximum custodial sentence increased to two years in 2022 if applied by the crown court.

Ms Williams and other emergency workers are calling for respect and kindness, as they continue their challenging but crucial work in service of the public.

The Welsh Ambulance service is calling on people to use the hashtag #WithUsNotAgainstUs on social media to pledge support to the campaign and help create a better environment for those working on the frontline.