PONTYPOOL Park has been described as the town’s jewel due to community events.
In recent weeks it hosted Party in the Park, Pride in the Park and the Relay for Life in aid of Cancer Research UK.
Torfaen Borough Council leader Anthony Hunt told the full council’s July 23 meeting: “Party in the Park was packed out and a good opportunity for families, especially young people, to have an enjoyable time in the park without having to spend a huge amount of money.
“It shows Pontypool Park really is the jewel in the crown of the town.”
He also praised Blaenavon’s World Heritage Day, Cwmbran’s Crow Fest music festival and the Mic Morris 10k that runs from Blaenavon to Pontypool Park.
