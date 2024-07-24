Lauren Barry, 42, from Caerphilly committed the offences while driving a Ford Puma at Sainsbury's in Pontllanfraith, Blackwood on March 18.

She pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified and making off without making payment.

The defendant was banned from driving for 13 months at Newport Magistrates' Court.

Barry, of Bryn Heol, Bedwas was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

She must also pay Sainsbury's £52.96 compensation.