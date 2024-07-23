Instead of a direct journey, rail passengers will have to travel from by train from Newport to Severn Tunnel Junction and then catch a rail replacement bus to Chepstow or Caldicot.

The same disruption will be in place again between Monday, July 29 and Friday, August 9.

This ultimately will be adding more than 20 minutes to commuter’s journeys.

Where Newport to Chepstow would usually take around 21 minutes, it will now take between 45 minutes to one hour

This is due to essential works on the railway line between Lydney and Gloucester, referred to as the ' Severn Estuary Resilience Programme.’

While the railway is closed, all Transport for Wales services between Cardiff Central, Maesteg and Cheltenham Spa will start or terminate at Severn Tunnel Junction.

The rail replacement bus will stop at all stations from Severn Tunnel Junction to Gloucester (Caldicot, Chepstow, Lydney and Gloucester), and the same in the return direction, stopping at Severn Tunnel Junction, where passengers will be able to catch a train to Newport and beyond.

Nick Millington, Network Rail Wales and Borders route director, said: “The line between Newport and Gloucester is particularly vulnerable to landslips due to its exposed location along the Severn Estuary.

“We are seeing more frequent extreme weather events because of climate change, which is why we are prioritising resilience projects like this, to protect vital passenger and freight links on the Wales and Borders route.

“We are now into the third phase of this project, and the investment we are making will mean fewer closures and speed restrictions in the future, providing passengers and freight customers with a more reliable service.

“We appreciate there is never a good time to close the railway, so I would like to thank everyone for their patience while we safely carry out this essential work.”

Services will restart as normal from Saturday, August 10, 2024. Passengers are advised to check before they travel at www.nationalrail.co.uk.