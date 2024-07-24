Thousands of small towns are at risk of disappearing within the next 25 years, so a programme has been devised to bring life back to Italy’s rural regions.

It is called "Residenzialità in Montagna 2024," or Residency in the Mountains.

The programme aims to encourage Italians, residents of the European Union, and even people from outside the EU to move to the beautiful Tuscan countryside. The officials set up a fund worth € 2.8 million (around $3 million) to help people move to rural areas and fix up homes there.

Like similar programmes, this one is also part of an effort to boost the population in these areas, which have been shrinking.

People can get grants ranging from €10,000 to €30,000 (£8,500-£25,000) to move to Tuscany and renovate a house.

Tuscany is famous for its stunning landscapes, historic cities such as Florence and Pisa, and rich cultural heritage, as well as its rolling hills, vineyards, olive groves, and picturesque villages.

The region is also a major producer of wine, particularly Chianti.

According to BusinessInsider, officials hope that moving into these mountain regions will revitalize their economies and prevent these areas from becoming isolated and deserted.

Recommended reading:

Should students be allowed to go on holiday in term time?

Irish girl who died in Majorca hotel fall described as ‘talented athlete’

More than half of parents fear they will not be able to afford a summer holiday

However, there’s a catch — you must have already lived in Italy continuously for at least 10 years. You also need to make this new house your primary home. The deadline for applications is July 27.

The grants will cover half the renovation costs for homes in one of 76 small Tuscan towns with fewer than 5,000 residents.

Some of these towns include San Casciano dei Bagni, known for its thermal pools; Caprese Michelangelo, the birthplace of the famous artist Michelangelo; and the island of Capraia Isola.