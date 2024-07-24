Gemma Peregreen, 37, went to get a jerry can full of fuel before she torched Tyronne Webb’s vehicle on Carbonne Close in Monmouth.

Newport Crown Court heard there was bad feeling between the pair after the victim’s brother had been in a long-term relationship with her.

Mr Webb was in Carbonne Close to pick up his brother’s belongings from a flat there after the romance had ended.

Judge Daniel Williams told Peregreen: “Because of that history, the two of you exchanged unpleasant words.

(Image: Gemma Peregreen torched Tyronne Webb’s van on Carbonne Close in Monmouth. CPS Wales)

“You appeared to him to be under the influence of alcohol.

“You went to throw petrol over him and he managed to parry away from you after you lunged at him.

“You then poured petrol on his van and set fire to it.

“You were reckless as to whether the lives of other people were in danger.

“There was the use of an accelerant and multiple people may have been in danger.”

Prosecutor Pamela Kaiga played mobile phone video footage to the court capturing the dramatic incident which took place on the evening of Saturday, February 26.

In a victim impact statement, Mr Webb said he could have been disfigured had the blaze reached him.

He revealed the damage to his van, which he had just bought for his waste removal business, would cost more than £2,000 to repair.

Mr Webb said: “I never want to see her again.”

Peregreen, now of Smithville Place, St Briavels in the Forest of Dean, pleaded guilty to arson reckless as to whether life was endangered.

She had one previous conviction for battery which was committed more than 20 years ago in 2021.

Ross McQuillan-Johnson representing her said his client was “disgusted” by her behaviour.

He added how the defendant had been assessed at presenting a low risk of reoffending.

Judge Williams told Peregreen that he believed there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation in her case.

He jailed her for two years, suspended for two years.

The defendant has to complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, pay a £187 surcharge and £150 costs.

She was made the subject of a 10-year restraining order not to contact Mr Webb.

Before she left the dock, Judge Williams told Peregreen: “You are free to go – don’t mess up.”