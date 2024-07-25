Two boys from St Julian's Primary School, located on Beaufort Road in Newport, were amazed at the creativity of the children at a partner school in Uganda, central Africa.

Headteacher of St Julian's Primary School, Luke Mansfield, said the ball was "made out of Banana tree fibres by some boys in Busiu Primary School."

The ball was made out of Banana tree fibres by some boys in Busiu Primary School.

Mr Mansfield said the St Julian's Primary School pupils "were amazed at the creativity of the children in Uganda."

St Julian’s Primary School first developed a link with Busiu Primary School in Mbale, Uganda, in 2015.

The ball made from banana tree fibre further reinforces the school's aim to develop children's understanding of sustainability, while also helping them to understand and celebrate other cultures.

Previously, Newport children raised money for goal posts for Busiu Primary School (Image: Luke Mansfield)

Mr Mansfield added, "so much of the work we had been doing with our Ugandan partner school really helped our children" to develop them as ethical and informed citizens, ready to be citizens of Wales and the world'.